The start of the 20 mile race at the MK Festival of Running

Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the annual Milton Keynes Festival of Running on Sunday.

The sun shone on the athletes for the early start to proceedings, with runners taking part in 5k, 10k, half-marathon and 20-mile events.

Kian Nicholson (took the win over 5k, winning in 18.01, with Max Walker claiming gold in the 10k race in 32.22. Mohammed Elbayan (Dunstable Lions) crossed the line first in the half-marathon, winning in 1:14.05.

Elliot Hind