Home race hopes this weekend for Red Bull Racing

It’s the first of two home races for Red Bull Racing this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might not have been the ideal home race for Max Verstappen last season, but he feels in a good place heading into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The world champion crashed into McLaren’s Lando Norris while fighting for the lead in the race last season, earning himself a ten-second penalty which saw him finish fifth, gifting the win to George Russell in the Mercedes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Russell who won last time out in Canada too, followed home by Verstappen, while Norris collided with the championship leader, team-mate Oscar Piastri.

With Red Bull’s decent form in North America, Verstappen is hopeful that, buoyed by the home crowd, this Sunday’s Grand Prix will be a positive one.

“We want to keep the momentum going from Canada and we have been working hard to fine tune improvements,” he said. “The circuit always a fun one to drive; it is a short lap but with good opportunities for overtaking. Hopefully we can have a strong qualifying and deliver a good performance.”

Yuki Tsunoda’s struggled adapting to life in the senior team continued in Montreal, and is looking to build some consistency in the first of the team’s home races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This week is about consistency and getting the most out of the car across all sessions. It’s been a tricky few weeks for me on track and I am determined to get further up the grid and where my team belong.

“Saturday will be key and we have been working hard together to make sure we nail qualifying this weekend, in order race from a good place on Sunday.

“I have shown I can work my way through the field well on a number of occasions, so it’s about starting higher up to make sure I’m fighting where I should be in the final few laps.”