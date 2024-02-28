Horner cleared after investigation into his conduct by Red Bull

Christian Horner

The grievance levied against Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has been dismissed after an external investigation.

Claims against the 50-year-old were made by a female employee, prompting team's parent company to carry out their due diligence, with barristers employed to look into the matter.

Horner denied the allegations from the start, and with him being cleared, he is set to join the team on the pitwall for the 2024 season opener in Bahrain.

"The grievance has been dismissed" a statement from Red Bull GmbH read. "Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."