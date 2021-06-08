Hundreds of new records set at British Milers' Club

Imogen King

There was a huge turnout for the annual British Milers’ Club young athletes races at Stantonbury with 427 finishers and 240 personal bests.

Marshall Milton Keynes had 29 finishers with 25 gaining personal bests (86 per cent). One of the local highlights was an F20 club record by Imogen King in the 1500m steeplechase race. Over the final water jump she was in third place but a strong finish saw her move to second and time of 5.06.73, clipping nine seconds from the record set in 2017.

Leo Freeland had run 4.00.15 for the 1500m earlier in the season. Here competing in the “A” race and with a really fast last lap smashed the four-minute barrier to record 3.53.88, placing second. He moves to fourth in the club M20 all-time rankings. In the “E” race M20’s Jamie Darcy just held of Galen Butler for a MK 1-2 and PB’s of 4.14.37 and 4.15.09. Maxwell Norman (M15) put in a strong finish to win the “D” mixed race with a PB of 4.47.27.