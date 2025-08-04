Hungarian race to forget for Red Bull Racing as summer break looms

No joy for Red Bull Racing ahead of the summer break

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Verstappen will try not to dwell too much on racing during F1’s summer break after a miserable weekend in Hungary for Red Bull Racing.

It was a race to forget for the team from Tilbrook, with Verstappen finishing a lowly ninth at the Hungaroring in Budapest, while team-mate Yuki Tsunoda came home 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World champion Verstappen heads into the summer break 97 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri, who narrowly missed out on victory in Hungary to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. And with a month now between races - Verstappen’s home race at Zandvoort - the Dutchman is eager to take his mind off driving for a while.

“It is now summer break and I can enjoy time with family and friends and not think too much about the racing side of things,” he said. “There are many more races left and we can look to do better after the break.”

Speaking about the Hungarian GP, where he started eighth but finished ninth, he continued: “Unfortunately, the whole weekend wasn’t good for us and we need to understand why that was. It has been quite tough as we got stuck in between cars during the race and struggled for grip.

“Although the high speed was okay, the low and medium speed wasn’t good. There are a lot of things to understand as the car has been difficult all weekend and we couldn’t turn things around unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like we always do, we will analyse everything and take learnings from the weekend to find more performance as we go into Zandvoort.”

Tsunoda’s miserable time at Tilbrook continues with a pointless outing once again. Eliminated in Q1 the Japanese started from the pitlane but struggled to make headway around the tight Hungaroring, and came home 17th.

He said: “We need to investigate where we went wrong and put in some hard work over the summer break so that we don't start the next half of the season how we finished this one. It's frustrating but we will stay positive and bounce back stronger.

“Looking back on the season so far I can feel pretty positive, we've made progress, especially since the new floor upgrades were brought to Spa. The gap with Max continues to close, it may not feel like we are getting there but on paper we are only 1/10th off his pace, I'm not sure many other drivers could get as close to him.”