"I can't get it right in this car": Tsunoda opens up on Red Bull struggles

It was another forgettable weekend for Red Bull’s Japanese driver

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struggling Yuki Tsunoda admitted he cannot get to grips with the Red Bull Racing 2025 car after he finished last, two laps down in the team’s home race in Austria.

Since making the move to Tilbrook from sister team Racing Bulls after just two races this season, Tsunoda has managed only three points finishes - a ninth and two tenths - while generally making hard work of things at the wheel of the RB21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Austrian Grand Prix, the Japanese toiled once again in qualifying, failing to get out of the bottom five on Saturday, starting 18th. And his issues continued throughout the race.

Embroiled in a battle with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, the Japanese clashed with the Argentine to earn himself a penalty, which he later apologised for.

Crossing the line 16th and last, two laps behind race winner Lando Norris, Tsunoda said he cannot get to grips with the RB21 since making the step up to the team earlier this season.

He said: "It has been a poor day, and I am not sure what I am doing wrong right now, it is hard to find the reason behind why I can’t get it right in this car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, apologies to Franco the move on him was a bit unnecessary, it was my mistake and I am sorry to my team for the damage that caused and the time it cost us.

“The one lap pace is getting better but in terms of long run pace, the tyres feel like they are degrading lap by lap and very quickly. It feels like the track is chewing the tyres and it is really difficult to figure out why currently. I want to look through it with my team and explore it more to find something different to do.

“I am really trying to get it right; I will look deeper into things and work harder to find the reasons. I need to focus on myself and want to improve. It is very frustrating, but I find myself in this situation and I have to resolve it myself.

“At the same time, I need to find the key to unlock the performance, whether it be technique or approach to this car.”