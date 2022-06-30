Ian sets a new club record out on the Ouse

Fish of a lifetime! Ian Barnes' 8-5 RIVER tench

BIG tench are feeding in both stillwaters AND the river with – incredibly – tincas topping 8lb being landed from the Ouse!

Olney’s Ian Barnes broke his club’s record and blew his mind with the fish of a lifetime, an amazing fish scaling 8-5.

An eight is a good stillwater fish to most anglers...but from a river it is an absolute history maker!

Olney’s holdings behind Emberton Park regularly produce sizeable tench in matches and to solo anglers.

One theory is that they, or their ancestors, were washed out of the ‘Park – last stocked with tench back in the 80s – by flooding and found the deep area above the weir suited them.

Since the season opened Sean Drury has had five bream to 8-1 and Andy Garner a 7-15: again, excellent river fish.

Ben Hewer: Bradwell lake tench to 8-9 (and bream to 9-3)

AT Bradwell lake Ben Hewer has had tench of 8-9 and 6-14 plus bream of 9-3, 9-1 and 7-14. Paul Morton has been getting some nice tench there too, plus the odd carp. Bream into double figures have been banked from Willen.

FEEDER-fishing the cut near Pennyland, Harry Bridge’s afternoon session produced a nice net of canal bream. Marcin Cine has been getting pike to almost double figures.

A real gem – Colin Richens' 23-7 ghostie from Lodge

AT Lodge Colin Richens netted a carp which was definitely not a recent times stockie – a beautiful 23-7 ‘ghostie’.

WELL-chuffed. That was Andrew Anderson with his new PB 22lb common from Furzton. Andy Lloyd had three nice doubles there, while Mike Winning has been getting nice carp from Newport pits.

TWIN Lakes, open: Mark Pollard with 134lb of carp. Maver MK’s Bryn Wignall second 103lb and squad-mate Ian Smith topped his section with 80lb...59lb of silvers, a new venue record. ‘Jacko’ third overall, 102lb.

NENE/Towcester, Canon’s Ashby: Dave White 22-14 (silvers), Jason Cooke 13-1, John Broughton and Simon Cordingley joint third 9-15.

Kingfisher's Craig Knight won on Lodge with 21-2 of bream

KINGFISHER, Lodge: section 1, Craig Knight 21-2 good bream, John Robinson 5-5; section 2, Chris Simkins 6-1, Matt Ordway 3-2.

MILL Pond, open: Ernie Sattler 17-10, Steve Chilton 14-8, Nigel Bass 13-6.

OLNEY, Ouse, evening league opener: Neil Shearn 11-12, Dave Tebbutt 6-13, Pete Laughton 6-2.