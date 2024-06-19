Inspirational Spencer adds another award to his growing collection
Milton Keynes Breakers Captain Jordan Spencer has been named Milton Keynes Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year crowning a historic season.
Spencer was named MVP as helped MK Breakers become the first NBL Division 2 side to lift the National Cup back in January. Not content with just one trophy, Spencer would produce a magical performance in the NBL Division 2 South decider against Team Solent Kestrels to guide the Breakers to back-to-back promotions in their first two seasons.
The trophies didn’t stop there as Spencer was named MVP once more as the Breakers were crowned NBL Division 2 Play Off Winners overcoming their old foes Solent Kestrels. Spencer then received national recognition as he was named MVP of NBL Division 2 South.
Talking after winning Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year, Spencer touched on the importance of succeeding in his hometown and inspiring future players.
“I’m extremely honoured to receive this award, growing up in Milton Keynes and being able to achieve success in my hometown has always been a passion of mine and I’m happy I could do that with the MK Breakers.
“Not only being able to represent my family and the city of Milton Keynes, but also being able to inspire the next generation to fight obstacles and adversity in their way.”
General Manager Josh Merrington added, “Jordan has been a huge asset to the MK Breakers and the wider community of Milton Keynes since he returned home to join the club in 2022.
“He has led the team to great success on the court, earning back to back promotions, as well as becoming the first non-Division 1 team to win the National Cup in over 50 years. Off the court, Jordan has been very active in our schools and community programs, inspiring the young people of Milton Keynes.”
