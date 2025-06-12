Irish pair targeting history as Towcester Racecourse hosts Greyhound Derby day

Towcester Racecourse stages the Greyhound Derby on Saturday

History could be made at Towcester Racecourse on Saturday night (June 14) as two greyhounds from Ireland - De Lahdedah and Bockos Diamond - aim for canine immortality in the £175,000-to-the-winner final of the Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Lahdedah is the reigning English Derby champion after his brilliant success 12 months ago.

The runner for County Kerry-based Liam Dowling, owned by The Garsuns Syndicate of John McAuliffe, Kevin O’Connor, Stephen Hanrahan, Pat Sullivan and Derry Carroll, is looking to become just the fifth greyhound in the near 100-year history of the famous race to defend his title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Mick the Miller (1929-30), Patricias Hope (1972-73), Rapid Ranger (2001-01) and Westmead Hawk (2005-2006) have achieved the feat of ‘Double Derby’ winners.

And Bockos Diamond could join an even more exclusive club should he strike for County Tipperary-based Englishman Graham Holland, having won the BoyleSports Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park last November.

Only the Nick Savva-trained Toms The Best at Shelbourne Park in 1997 and Wimbledon in 1998 has won both the English and Irish Derbies and, already a superstar of the track,

Bockos Diamond - owned by the Remember Them Syndicate of Graham Box, Bev Lochead, Austin Whelan and Thomas McNamara- will attain legendary status should he win on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is a hot favourite to do so - an 11-10 chance with the sponsors.

Up against De Lahdedah and Bockos Diamond are two other Graham Holland-trained runners in Cheap Sandwiches, the 2024 Irish Derby runner-up, and Bombay Pat - the pair along with Bockos Diamond looking to land a third English Derby success for Ireland’s champion trainer after back-to-back wins with Romeo Magico (2022) and Gaytime Nemo (2023).

Another Irish-trained runner, Sole Mio, will line up as the youngest finalist for owners the Comerford family.

He is still a puppy being just shy of two years old and represents Peter Cronin, who has gone close to winning the English Derby before, with close calls for Kildare (2nd, 2022), Tynwald Bish (2nd 2015) and Crokers Champ (3rd 2014).

He also had a finalist with Whoops Jack in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sole English-trained finalist is Droopys Plunge, who represents Belgium-born Patrick Janssens, a former champion trainer in the UK who is eyeing a second Greyhound Derby success after Thorn Falcon’s win in 2021.

Droopys Plunge is owned by the Sheffield-based The-Three-Tall-Men-Syndicate of Roy Ball, Trevor Pearson and Tony Stubbs.

The Star Sports/TRC Greyhound Derby Final will be run over 500m at Towcester on Saturday night, with the race due to go off at 9.15pm.

Gates for the big race day open at on Saturday, and there will be a family fun day before the racing starts at 5.44pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be plenty of activities for families to enjoy, as well as great live music, with Bjorn Again the headline act.

Greyhound Derby Runners

Trap 1: Droopys Plunge (Trainer: Patrick Janssens, England; Owners: The-Three-Tall-Men-Syndicate; Price: 12-1)

Trap 2: Sole Mio (Trainer: Peter Cronin, Ireland; Owner: Aidan Comerford; Price: 11-2)

Trap 3: De Lahdedah (Trainer: Liam Dowling, Ireland; Owners: The Garsuns Syndicate; Price: 7-2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trap 4: Bombay Pat (w) (Trainer: Graham Holland, Ireland; Owners: Eugene Buckley and Pat Muldoon; Price: 14-1)

Trap 5: Cheap Sandwiches (w) (Trainer: Graham Holland, Ireland; Owners: Bark Wahlberg Syndicate; Price: 4-1)

Trap 6: Bockos Diamond (w) (Trainer: Graham Holland, Ireland; Owners: Remember Them Syndicate; Price: 11-10)

Saturday's final of the £175,000 Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby at Towcester will be broadcast live on SIS and Gone To The Dogs - Live!, via the GTTD’s YouTube channel youtube.com/@gonetothedogs-live

Gone To The Dogs will begin its live broadcast from Towcester at 6.30pm and will feature 12 of the 15 races live.

Tickets for the derby are available at https://tickets.greyhoundracinguk.com/