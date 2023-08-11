Javelin star Jones cruises to gold in Commonwealth Youth Games

Milton Keynes’ Ayesha threw almost a metre further than her competition in the competition. Pic: Getty

Ayesha Jones claimed her first international title in the Javelin at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic star beat fellow England team-mate Harriet Wheeler by 99cm with a stunning throw of 52.49m.

Not only was her effort a new MMKAC record, but also a Commonwealth Youth Games record and the third best throw on the UK all-time rankings.

Seniors secure promotion

In a closely fought contest between Reading, Marshall Milton Keynes and Yate(near Bristol) in the National Athletics League Division 1 final fixture at Stantonbury, Yate and Marshall Milton Keynes gained the top two promotion places.

Persistent rain in the morning threatened to washout the match, with the men’s pole vault delayed to see if the weather improved. A clear three-hour break in the rain just after midday ensured that all events could take place.

Going into the match, Yate were ahead in the division, with the same number of league points as MMK with Reading third.