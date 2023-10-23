Javelin star Jones wins Young Sportsperson of the Year award

The Milton Keynes javelin star joined Britsh athletics stars in winning at the Sporting Equals awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Javelin champion Ayesha Jones’ year keeps on getting better after the youngster won the Youth Sport Trust Young Sportsperson of the Year award at the Sporting Equals awards.

The Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club star captured the attention of judges and the public alike with her phenomenal 2022 and 2023 seasons. She is the Commonwealth Youth Games champion and record holder for javelin, throwing a brilliant 52.29m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards were held on Saturday night, and were not only decided by judges, but also by a public vote.

British Athletics dominated the awards, with not only Ayesha picking up her prize, but heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and sprtinter Zharnel Hughes landing the senior awards on the night.

“Last night was so special,” said Ayesha after winning. “It’s an amazing feeling getting recognised for something I love.

“Talking to and meeting lots of inspirational people, who all have the same passion for sport, makes me so proud to be part of something that has such an amazing message behind it.