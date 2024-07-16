Jones and Odunaike win gold in Schools Championships
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
The annual English Schools track and field Championships were held at Birmingham and MMKAC athletes won two gold medals.
Ayesha Jones representing Buckinghamshire won the senior girls javelin with a best throw of 47m18cm.
Tito Odunaike representing Middlesex Schools won the senior boys triple jump, leaping out to a personal best of 14m53cm.
Ed Barber placed fifth in the senior boys 110m hurdles with a club M20 record of 14.30.
