Jones and Odunaike win gold in Schools Championships

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:39 GMT
The annual English Schools track and field Championships were held at Birmingham and  MMKAC athletes won two gold medals.

Ayesha Jones representing Buckinghamshire won the senior girls javelin with a best throw of  47m18cm.

Tito Odunaike representing Middlesex Schools won the senior boys triple jump, leaping out to a personal best of 14m53cm.

Ed Barber placed fifth in the senior boys 110m hurdles with a club M20 record of 14.30.

