Jones beats her own javelin record for GB Juniors
Ayesha Jones, competing for the GB Junior Team at the Loughborough International, added 2.38m to her own club record, set earlier this year, as she powered through the 50m barrier with the 600gm Javelin for the first time.
After an opening throw of 47.10m, her second flew to 51.30m. With her final throw, she went even further with 51.66m. This result pushes her into the top ten all-time UK U20 Rankings.
The performance also exceeds the World Junior Championships qualification mark of 51.50m. The World Junior Championships will be held in Lima, Peru from August 27-31.
Imogen King reduced her own Club 3000m Steeplechase Record by 21 seconds in finishing third in 10:53.30, ahead of the England Athletics and NAL Representatives.