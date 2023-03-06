Jones’ javelin claims gold while on England duty

Representing the Red Roses for the trip was a 20-strong squad featuring a mixture of athletes across different age groups and programmes along our England Athletics Talent Pathway, including MMKAC’s javelin star Jones.

Jones, fresh from a seasons best in excess of the Commonwealth Youth Games qualification standard 49.81m at the UK Winter Long Championships, justfied her call-up too by claiming the win in the Indoor Throwing Competition in Växjö, Sweden.