Jones’ javelin claims gold while on England duty
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Ayesha Jones claimed a brilliant gold medal while representing England in Sweden.
Representing the Red Roses for the trip was a 20-strong squad featuring a mixture of athletes across different age groups and programmes along our England Athletics Talent Pathway, including MMKAC’s javelin star Jones.
Jones, fresh from a seasons best in excess of the Commonwealth Youth Games qualification standard 49.81m at the UK Winter Long Championships, justfied her call-up too by claiming the win in the Indoor Throwing Competition in Växjö, Sweden.
The MK star threw 45.31m to win the U1 women’s javelin gold.