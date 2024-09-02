Jones narrowly misses out on top eight finish in javelin final in Peru
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Javelin ace Ayesha Jones just missed out on the top eight in the World U20s Championships in Peru.
Representing Great Britain in Lima, Jones was unlucky to finish ninth in the Women’s Javelin after the first three rounds, where the top eight qualified for three further throws. She was just 24cms short of claiming the extra three rounds.
She qualified for the Final on Tuesday with a lifetime best of 51.78m, which broke her own MKKAC record. In the Final she recorded 49.37m, just a few centimetres away from the top eight
