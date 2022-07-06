Jones set to make GB debut in U18 European Championships

Javelin thrower Ayesha Jones

Javelin Thrower, Ayesha Jones, will be making her Great Britain debut at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem next week.

Ayesha has thrown 51.81m this year.easily top of the current UK under 17 rankings, and third on the all-time Great Britain rankings.

Laura Zailor has been added to the Great Britain team for the World Athletics Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon, USA from July 15.