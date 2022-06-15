Jones smashes her own record to win Bucks Schools title

Ayesha Jones

Undoubtedly the star of the weekend was Ayesha Jones who won the Buckinghamshire Schools under 17 girls Javelin title at Stantonbury track with an outstanding throw of 51.81m, smashing her personal best by almost 4m.

This distance places Ayesha third in the UK All-time rankings for this discipline, and only a metre down on the second placed athlete.

We carried the story of Ayesha setting a club record of 47m98 at Banbury two weeks ago.

Paul Canning

On a busy weekend a group competed at Derby in the British Masters Championships where Paul Canning and George Gavriel came away with gold medals.

Paul won the M55 200m in a club record time of 25.08 and the Triple Jump (10.05m) and also took silver in the 100m (12.54).