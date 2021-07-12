Jones throws a new club record to claim Schools Championship gold

Ayesha Jones

Ayesha Jones starred for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club as she claimed gold and set a new club record in the javelin at the annual English Schools Track and Field Championship.

The event attracted almost 2,000 athletes competing in 300 events. Seventeen MMKAC athletes represented Buckinghamshire held at Sport City, Manchester this year. Two gold, two silver and two bronze medals were won, the best performance for many years.

Pride of place went to to Ayesha as she won the junior girls javelin and also setting a club record of 42.50m. Daniel Ayodele also claimed gold as he leapt out to 6.26m to win the junior boys long jump.

Daniel Ayodele

Lara Moffat was tantalising just one centimetre off the winning throw in the senior girls hammer event throwing 49.80m and having to settle for the silver medal. On the track Ayo Fatoki won silver in the junior boys 200m. His time of 22.97 was not only a personal best but second fastest on the club M17 rankings.

Bronze medals were won by Lateefah Agberemi in the senior girls triple jump with a PB of 12.00m and D’Mitri Varlack with a distance of 5.79m in the junior boys long jump.

>> Ethan Wiltshire from Marshall Milton Keynes AC has been selected to represent Great Britain at 100m and in the 4x100m Relay at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia from 15-18 July.