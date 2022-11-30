Jonno claims a double in BMX East Winter Series

Jonno Harradine was star of the day in Sunday’s third round of the BMX East Winter Series, taking wins in two classes as a small but determined team from Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club held on to second place in the regional league table.

With only nine riders taking to the gate at a rain-soaked Norwich track, MK had the smallest squad of any East Region team. But there was no shortage of red and black shirts at the front of the pack once racing got underway.

Jonno’s wins in the Male 14 and 9 to 16 Cruiser classes were the highlight, with Jamie Hayward hot on his heels in second place on the cruisers.

Eliza Walsh made the podium for the first time in only her third race at this level, taking third in the Female 9-10s.

Aneurin Marklew also picked up points with a strong fourth in the Male 8s, while birthday boy Seth Ritchie managed a creditable seventh in a tough Male 9s class.

The results leave the Pineham-based club sitting in second place overall in the region-wide series, with early pace-setters Braintree Bullets out in front and Hertfordshire’s Royston Rockets a close third.

