Jordan leads MK Breakers to Trophy win over Nottingham Hoods

Jordan Spencer led the way in scoring for MK Breakers against Nottingham Hoods

MK Breakers started their KitKing Trophy exploits with a 93-72 win over NBL Division 1 side Nottingham Hoods.

Jordan Spencer led the Breakers scoring with 19 points, closely followed by Dante Lagley (18), Andre Arissol (14) and Luke Gregory (12) who all hit double figures.

Despite the difference in divisions, it was Breakers who took control of the encounter as they opened up a 32-18 lead at the end of the first quarter, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Andre Arissol, the seventh made 3-point shot of the first quarter.

Breakers continued to assert their dominance in the second quarter as they extended their lead to 53-31 at half time.

Arguably the most impressive part of Breakers’ performance was their points from turnovers, with an impressive 22 being scored by Billy Beddow’s side, to Nottingham Hoods’ 12.

Having established a dominant lead at the break, Beddow was after more of the same in the third quarter. An 11-2 start to the third quarter saw Breakers stretch their lead to 31 at 64-33, but lapses in concentration from the home side allowed Hoods to hang around for the remainder of the game.

The 300+ in attendance at Bletchley Leisure Centre were treated to an explosive dunk from Chris Tawiah – who contributed 8 points and 8 rebounds.

With the win all but secured heading into the fourth quarter, the Breakers were again guilty of switching off, the Hoods taking the final quarter 23-20,