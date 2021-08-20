Jumpers claim gold at Bucks Track and Field Championships

Lateefah Agberemi

MMKAC hosted the second day of the Buckinghamshire AA track & field Championships at Stantonbury and coming away with 15 gold medals.

Two of their lateral jumpers both won two medals. Mathew Hall won the senior long jump (5.92m) and triple jump (11.43m) whilst Lateefah Agberemi won the F20 triple jump (10.65m) and took silver in the long jump (5.01m).

In the throws there was a double in the senior shot (10.45m) and discus (32.85m) from Lewis Barnes.

There was a double in the hammer events, James Ericsson-Nicholls won the senior hammer (53.13m) and Lara Moffat the F20 event (49.14m). Oliver Moyles threw the M20 discus a winning distance of 36.61m.

The F13 1500m races saw a 1-2-3 in the girls race from Olivia Chilton (5.07.69), Elsie Jacobs (5.11.12) and Libby Freeland (5.28.48). Eddie Hartigan won the boys race (4.49.19), with Tito Odunaike second (5.00.72).

A 1-2 in the F13 75mHurdles from Jamie Gruber (14.97) and Tito Odunaike (14.09) Ewan Forsythe won the MS 1500m with 4.19.21.