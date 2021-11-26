Kealy claims the world championship title in Baku

Megan Kealy

Megan Kealy’s first international competition in two years proved to be a special one for the Milton Keynes Gymnastics star as she returned from the Trampoline & Tumbling World Championships as senior world champion.

The trip to Baku in Azerbaijan was her first overseas event in a while due to the pandemic, so nerves and emotions were certainly high heading into this event.

On the first day of competition Megan lead her team into the Team Finals and guaranteed her place in the individual finals qualifying in second place overall. With all of this Team GB also qualified into the all-around team final which now meant Megan had three more events to compete in.

The following day, Megan stepped up last for the team and secured a third place medal with another exceptional routine. Showing her skill, composure, and professionalism all round.

Megan Kealy with her medals from Baku

The third day of competition saw the main event for the senior women in the individual finals. All athletes were required to bring their very best routines and Megan certainly did that. Setting the bar very high with a score of 34.400 for her first routine she was leading the way into the second routines.

With a final pass of 33.400 Megan was crowned the new Senior World Champion. She is one of only three to ever win this title for Great Britain and the youngest to do it. This was a long time coming after stepping up to her first senior event in 2018 and showing what she is made of Megan has gone from strength to strength in the Tumbling world proving she is a force to be reckoned with.