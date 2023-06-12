King beats her own steeplechase record en route to South of England crown

Imogen King took three seconds off her personal best time in the 3,000m steeplechase as she won the the South of England title.

Competing in Walton-on-Thames, King reduced her own MMKAC club recordwith a time of 11:14.28 in what was her second steeplechase race in as many weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over in Loughborough, javelin thrower Eva Durand added 22cms to her own two-year-old club javelin record with a throw of 44.76m.

MMKAC’s U15s relay team