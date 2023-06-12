King beats her own steeplechase record en route to South of England crown
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Imogen King took three seconds off her personal best time in the 3,000m steeplechase as she won the the South of England title.
Competing in Walton-on-Thames, King reduced her own MMKAC club recordwith a time of 11:14.28 in what was her second steeplechase race in as many weeks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over in Loughborough, javelin thrower Eva Durand added 22cms to her own two-year-old club javelin record with a throw of 44.76m.
Competing in the Youth Development League match at Birmingham, MMKAC’s under 15 girls 4x300m relay team improved the club record, taking it down to 2:55:00 eclipsing the previous by one and a half seconds, with the team of Elsie Jacobs, Orla Enright, Sophia Chapman and Olivia Chilton.