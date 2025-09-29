Korenchuk nets in overtime to secure four-point weekend for Lightning

The last-ditch goal secured the win on Sunday

An overtime Illia Korenchuk strike against Hull Seahawks on Sunday ensured MK Lightning picked up a four-point weekend, having previously seen off Solway Sharks.

The goal, coming 2:12 into overtime saw Tim Wallace’s team leave Yorkshire with a 3-2 win, coming less than 24-hours after a comfortable 4-0 win at Planet Ice.

Two goals in 20 seconds in the opening period against Solway put Lightning firmly in control on home side on Saturday night. Dominik Gabaj fired Lightning into the lead on 11:52, before Jordan Cownie doubled the advantage on 12:12 on the powerplay.

Lightning added a third on the half-hour mark, when Harry Gulliver (30:43) fired home, again on powerplay, before Jarvis Hunt put in a fourth on 44:44 to complete the victory.

Last week, they opened their account with a home win but lost on the road and were eager to make it a four-point weekend when they headed to Hull for the second game of the weekend.

It was a close affair between the sides too, with Lightning’s opener on 6:44 from Jarvis Hunt soon cancelled out by Emil Svec on 14:16.

With little to tell between the sides, fans had to wait until the final period to see more goals and the first came the way of the home side when Jason Hewitt put Seahawks into the lead on 46:16.

And it looked as though it could be the winner, but Sean Norris netted an equaliser on the powerplay for Lightning on 53:31 to send the game into sudden-death overtime.

Korenchuk then had the final say a little over two minutes into the session to secure Lightning’s first four-pointer.

The results keep the side fourth in NIHL National Division.

This weekend, Lightning face rivals Peterborough Phantoms at Planet Ice on Saturday (October 4) in League and Cup action. Last time the two teams met, Lightning came out on top with a 6-1 victory in the playoff grand finals, claiming the championship trophy over their local rivals.