Kusi improves 60m time to climb MMKAC rankings

Dickson Kusi

A group of MMKAC sprinters having been competing regularly at Indoor meetings.

Dickson Kusi is currently the fastest and at Newham recently he clocked 6.84 for 60m to move up to fifth in the club all-time rankings.

Other personal best times have come from David Boakye (7.01) and Duaine Tuffour (7.06). Deborah Lago clocked 8.02 to place 11th in the F20 rankings.

Leo Freeland is studying in the USA and ran the one mile race (4.20.83) in North Carolina, the third best in the club indoor rankings.