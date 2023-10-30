Langley inspires MK Breakers to third win in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Breakers made it three NBL Division 2 wins in a row as they overcame Oaklands Wolves 101-58 on Sunday evening.

The win saw five players score double digit points with Dante Langley picking up Player of the Game with his impressive 33 point showing. Mike New Jr (18), Chris Tawiah (12), Jordan Spencer (11), and Luke Gregory (10) were the other four players to score double digits.

It was the Oaklands Wolves who started the game brighter as they rushed out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 90-seconds of the game. Jordan Spencer scored MK Breakers first points of the clash with his successful three-point jump shot, but Oaklands Wolves pushed their lead back to nine with three points of their own.

Three lay ups from Luke Gregory started to bring Breakers back into the game, with Mike New Jr’s lay up, followed by a successful free throw ensured the hosts lead stood at just two points half-way through the opening quarter.

Chris Tawiah’s first points of the evening, followed by Dante Langley’s jump shot put the Breakers ahead for the first time. The Wolves would regain the lead shortly after, but the same duo of Tawiah and Langley, the latter hitting his first three pointer of the evening, helped the lead swing back in favour of Breakers.

With just a minute left in the first quarter, Oaklands Wolves led by two points, but Langley ensured it was the Breaker who led after the opening 10-minutes as he netted three points in the closing stages giving Breakers a narrow 24-23 lead.

The Breakers then put their foot on the gas pedal as Jordan Spencer and Blayne Freckleton opened the scoring in the second quarter. Dante Langley then added another successful three point attempt to his personal tally to push the lead to six. The American continued to score well, his lay up followed by a successful free throw attempt extended the lead to nine points.

Chris Tawiah netted four points for no reply before buckets from Mike New Jr, Dante Langley, Jordan Spencer and Tawiah saw the Breakers lead by 17 points. Andre Arissol then added his first points of the evening with his three point attempt, shortly after New Jr converted a three point attempt on his own. That would be Breakers last points of the opening half, giving them a 52-34 lead at the interval.

The Breakers came out firing on all cylinders after the break as they were impressive on both sides of the ball - conceding just nine points and scoring 20. It was Jordan Spencer who scored Breakers first points of the third quarter, with New Jr netting a lay up and a three point attempt either side of yet another Spencer lay up. New Jr then added another two points of his own, before Blayne Freckleton converted two free throws to give Breakers a 30 point lead.

Langley converted yet another three point attempt before his lay up and Chris Tawiah’s 2 points closed out the third - leaving Breakers with a 72-43 point lead.

Given the difference in scoring, the Breakers could’ve been forgiven for easing off in the final quarter, but it was exactly the opposite as they scored 29 points in the final 10-minutes. Langley and Gregory opened the scoring for Billy Beddow’s side with Andre Arissol’s free throws and three point jump shot pushing the Breakers advantage to 34 points.

Langley then netted four points in a matter of moments, the latter lay up coming after Mike New Jr’s steal - who then saw his three point attempt push Breakers to a 38 point lead. It was that man Langley who put the Breakers lead to 40 points, before Buai Luak scored five points in under 30-seconds, including an impressive three point attempt.