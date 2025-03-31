Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The youngsters left it late to secure their spot in the semi-finals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newport Pagnell Town U16s are one game away from the National Cup final after a last gasp goal to beat Camberley Town in the quarter-finals.

After finishing as runners-up in their first season in the JPL Premier League (Division 1) and winning the JPL National Trophy last season, Craig Bicknell and Darren Dykes’ team were placed into a pre-season grading group. After winning that group, they were promoted to the highest division—JPL Conference—and entered into the National Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying in the league, sitting second, three points off top with two games in hand, the side headed to Camberley for their quarter-final, but were trailing after just three minutes. Looking like they were heading out of the competition, Newport won a penalty with eight minutes to go to draw level, and with extra-time looming, the young Swans netted a winner at the death.

“The celebrations were unforgettable,” said manager Bicknell afterwards. “The boys have been outstanding this season, competing at the highest level of grassroots football, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”

The semi-final will see Newport face North Somerset on Saturday May 5.