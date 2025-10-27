Late Lightning show delights coach Wallace in Wildcats win

There were late dramatics at Planet Ice on Saturday as Lightning left it to the death to beat the league leaders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An overtime winner from Dominik Gabaj secured MK Lightning a 2-1 victory they fully deserved over Swindon Wildcats, according to head coach Tim Wallace, but they had to work hard for it.

Trailing after just six minutes to Sam Bullas’ opener, Lightning looked on course for defeat against the league leaders at Planet Ice on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a little over two minutes to go on the clock, Illia Korenchuk fired home a dramatic equaliser for the hosts, sending the game into overtime where Gabak struck 2:38 after the restart to claim the spoils.

The two points come during a tough spell for Wallace’s side. Picking up just one win in their last five prior to face-off on Saturday, Lightning’s slump had seen them fall down the NIHL table but a win addresses the slide to leave them in sixth spot.

“That was great,” said Wallace afterwards. “From the goalie out, through to the special teams, it’s a lot of fun when everyone buys in and puts their body on the line. We definitely deserved that win.

“The group seemed calm (after going a goal down) but it was an interesting game tonight. It was a play-off style game, it was low-scoring, and it was a rough start but I’m happy with how it ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always felt we deserved it. Everyone worked so hard. The hockey gods were watching and we got the points.”

Speaking about his goal-scorers Korenchuk and Gabaj, Wallace continued: “Illia has a really great shot, let’s stop thinking and let it rip. It really got the crowd going, which was a lot of fun.

“(Dominik) played a solid game tonight, and got the winner. He’s a smart player, puts up points and I’m pleased for him and to get the points at home.

“The way we played was a big step. We have to demand that every week now, and if we do that we’ve got a good chance to win more.”

Lightning host Basingstoke Bison at Planet Ice on Wednesday night. Tickets are available HERE