Late Norris failure hands Verstappen second in home Grand Prix

A late engine failure for a title contender handed Verstappen another place

The home crowd went home happy after Max Verstappen benefited from a late Lando Norris engine failure to claim second place in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing man had no answer for the pace of the McLarens ahead of him, despite initially passing Norris early on before dropping back behind him, often being on the softer and generally faster compound of tyres in third spot. Oscar Piastri in front and Norris behind were the class of the field all weekend until Norris reported smoke in his cockpit with just a handful of laps to go, pulling over as his car ground to a halt.

It promoted Verstappen to second spot at Zandvoort, much to the delight of the home fans.

“For me today, the highlight of the race was the first half when I was trying to get a spot and overtake,” he said afterwards. “It was good to initially get the overtake but after Lando passed me again, I knew we had to manage our tyres and our pace for the rest of the race and keep everyone behind.

“We got lucky with P2 as we couldn’t match the pace of the McLarens in the race and were struggling with the tyre behaviour and grip in the low speed.

“Despite this, I’m very happy for Isack (Hadjar) to get his first podium: he had a fantastic weekend and good lap times and coming in as a rookie is always hard and he has done really well.”

Yuki Tsunoda meanwhile picked up two points in finishing ninth, his first points since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the middle of May.

He said: “It was a crazy race, I had a big issue in the last stint where I lost power in the car. It was a difficult race to manage, the safety cars happened at horrible times for me and then we had the issue, so it was a tricky race. I stayed focused and just tried to adapt with the issue and try to get into the points which we did.

“Ultimately I'm happy with P9 and it's good to be back into the points which gives me confidence. The last three races the team have given me a lot to increase performance in the car and this is a step in the right direction.”