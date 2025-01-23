Late scores secure victories for Bletchley sides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest reports from Bletchley Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late Elliot Hales penalty sailing between the posts secured victory for Bletchley by the narrowest of margins as they beat Reading 11-10 on Saturday.

Bletchley made the trip to Holme Park Farm Lane this week, looking to extend their good run of form before the Christmas break. The match was a hard-fought contest that saw the lead change hands multiple times, with Bletchley emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading started brightly and looked to gain an early advantage. A cross-field kick to their winger saw him collect and touch down over the line, but the try was ruled out due to an offside infringement in midfield.

Despite this, Reading kept up the pressure, forcing Bletchley into their own half. A box kick from Reading was gathered by Bletchley fly-half Cameron Watkins, who launched a cross-field kick to winger Harry Needham. The bounce was unkind, and Reading countered quickly with a chip into the Bletchley 22. Full-back John Waite gathered but was penalized for holding on. Reading opted for a scrum, and from it, their scrum-half picked the ball and crashed over for the opening try. The conversion was successful, putting Reading ahead 7-0.

Bletchley responded well from the restart, making ground into the Reading half. A quick tip-on pass from Watkins to hooker Jordan Murray saw Murray charge deep into Reading territory. He offloaded to captain Hugo Govett, and after a series of quick passes, centre Matt Dennis powered over in the corner for Bletchley’s first try. The conversion went wide, leaving Reading with a narrow 7-5 lead at the break.

The second half began with a knock-on from Reading as they tried to regather the restart. Bletchley won the scrum and began building phases, but a penalty outside their 22 allowed Reading to attempt a shot at goal, which was missed. Bletchley capitalized on the miss, and when they were awarded a penalty, Watkins coolly slotted it to nudge Bletchley ahead 8-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game remained tight, with Bletchley spending a significant amount of time in the Reading 22. They came agonisingly close to a second try, but it was ruled held up over the line. Bletchley continued to challenge Reading’s defense, with powerful runs from Dennis creating space. However, a penalty for holding on saw Watkins shown a yellow card, temporarily reducing Bletchley to 14 players. With the numerical advantage, Reading kicked for goal and regained the lead at 10-8.

With time running out, Bletchley mounted a final offensive. Powerful carries from hooker Josh Peters and number eight Hugo Govett drove them deep into Reading’s 22. With composure, Bletchley’s forwards kept the pressure on, and when a penalty for not rolling away was awarded, Bletchley seized the opportunity. With the clock in the red, fly-half Elliot Hales stepped up and, with a perfectly struck penalty, secured the win for Bletchley, who triumphed 11-10.

Bletchley 2nds see off Kempston

Bletchley prop Alan Briggs on the charge | Bletchley Rugby

There was also late drama in Bletchley 2nds’ 32-29 win over Kempston at Manor Fields.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Bletchley showing resilience and determination to clinch a hard-earned win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bletchley started the match in impressive fashion, racing into a 17-0 lead within the first 20 minutes. Centre Kyle Gibbings, full-back Dean Williams, and winger Rohan Sharrock all crossed the line to give Bletchley a commanding advantage. However, discipline issues soon started to affect their performance, as they conceded five penalties in the opening 10 minutes. This allowed Kempston to apply pressure and keep the game within reach.

Despite these struggles, there were some bright spots for Bletchley. Williams was rock solid in defence, delivering a series of aggressive tackles, while prop Alan Briggs was exceptional at the breakdown, securing turnovers with well-timed jackals. However, errors and disjointed play in attack stopped Bletchley from capitalising on their early lead.At the 35-minute mark, Bletchley suffered a blow when Gibbings was forced off with an injury. The team regrouped and held a 17-5 lead at halftime, but their position remained fragile.

The second half began with more problems for Bletchley, as Kempston quickly closed the gap. A shaky restart almost allowed the opposition to catch them off guard, but Bletchley recovered. However, Kempston capitalised on a series of phases to narrow the score to 17-12.

As Bletchley’s discipline continued to falter, Kempston took advantage, crossing the line multiple times to take a 22-17 lead. Despite the setback, Bletchley remained focused and determined. Sharrock’s second try and a crucial effort from second-row Cameron Lucas pushed the score to 29-22 in Bletchley’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the dying minutes, Bletchley showed their character and dug deep. The forwards put in a collective effort, with key defensive stops and strong carries helping them regain control. In a dramatic finish, Ed Kilby crossed the line to seal the victory, bringing the final score to 32-29.