Lawson promoted to Red Bull to partner Verstappen in 2025

The young New Zealand racer will join the senior Red Bull team next year

Red Bull Racing have moved swiftly to replace departing Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old New Zealander has made only 11 F1 starts in 2023 and 2024, not yet completing a full season. On both occasions, racing for Red Bull’s sister team, he had stepped in to replace Daniel Ricciardo - initially through injury and then permanently in the latter part of 2024.

Posting impressive results throughout his junior career, Lawson finished third in the F2 standings in 2022, a year after being controversially denied a 2021 championship in DTM - Germany’s premier touring car championship.

With three ninth places in weaker machinery to his name across his 11 F1 races though have been enough to impress Red Bull bosses to put the Kiwi in the car alongside world champion Max Verstappen next season though, something which Lawson says is a dream come true.

“To be announced as a Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me,” he said. “This is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

“I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going.”

Lawson’s promotion is not the first driver from the Red Bull Junior Programme to have been put up against Verstappen - Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon both tried and failed, and were swiftly dropped by the Tilbrook team after struggling to match-up against the now four-time champion.

Team boss Christian Horner added: “Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.

“His arrival continues the team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen.

“There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year.”