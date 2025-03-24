Lawson threatened with replacement at Red Bull Racing after just two races

Speculation is mounting that Red Bull’s new driver could be out by the next race

After a second desperate performance in Red Bull Racing colours, Liam Lawson’s future has been cast into doubt already.

The 23-year-old was thrust into the Tilbrook team to replace toiling Sergio Perez after just 11 races in two seasons, not yet completing a full F1 campaign.

But his performances in the opening two races in Australia and China have been poor for the New Zealander. Struggling in qualifying in Shanghai, Lawson could only manage 19th in sprint qualifying compared to Max Verstappen who was second, before setting the slowest time for the Grand Prix, starting from the pit lane again. And while his team-mate finished just off the podium in fourth place, Lawson lumbered in the lower order to finish 15th.

Just two races into his time in Milton Keynes, rumours are starting to circulate in the paddock that Lawson’s time could be numbered, with talk that Yuki Tsunoda - at sister team Racing Bulls - could be in the top seat come the Japanese Grand Prix next week.

Speaking afterwards, Lawson said: “It is not something you can put into words, it is a very small window with this car and if you miss it, it is very penalising. The more we drive, the more we try stuff and learn from it, unfortunately it didn’t go in the right direction today.

“I just need to drive this car faster. It’s nothing to do with external pressure, the team have been extremely supportive.”

“I think Liam’s had a tough couple of races, a tough weekend here,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s race. “I think everything is purely speculative at the moment. There’s always going to be speculation in the paddock.

“I think Liam still has got potential, we’re just not realising that at the moment. I think the problem for him is he’s had a couple of really tough weekends and he’s got all the media on his back.

“The pressure just naturally grows in this business. I feel very sorry for him that he’s… you can see it’s very tough on him at the moment.”