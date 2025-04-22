Lightning hit Phantoms for six to cruise to Play-Off final victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emphatic victory in the final saw MK Lightning lift silverware once again

It was celebration time at Planet Ice again as MK Lightning brushed Peterborough Phantoms aside 6-1 to be crowned the NIHL Play-Off Champions on Sunday.

Heading into the tense weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena, Lightning needed to overcome league champions Leeds Knights, who pipped Lightning to the crown, in the semi-final on Saturday to book their spot in Sunday’s final and add to the National Cup trophy they won last season.

The Knights were chasing an unprecedented treble, having won the league and Cup already, but needed a strike nine seconds from the end of regulation time to make it 4-4, forcing over-time against Lightning. But five minutes into time added on, Dillon Lawrence rounded keeper Sam Gospel to send Lightning into the final.

The clash with Phantoms on Sunday though would be emphatically one-sided as Lightning made light work of their long-term rivals. Three goals in the first period from James Griffin, Ben Solder and Jordan Cownie put Lightning in firm command, before two second period scores were added courtesy of Ross Venus. The travelling MK fans were in full voice throughout, and were given the last bit of icing on the cake in the final three minutes when Harry Gulliver fired in their sixth to complete the rout.

Venus was named the Most Valuable Player of the Play-Offs to cap the celebrations off in style.