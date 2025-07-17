Lightning roster takes shape with signing of Korenchuk

The ice hockey team added a new power forward to their squad

Ukrainian power forward Illia Korenchuk has penned a contract to join MK Lightning next season as their roster continues to take shape.

The 30-year-old scored nine goals and provided 20 assists in 40 outings for Polish side Zagłębie Sosnowiec last season, and scored twice for his country in the World Championships earlier this year.

“I’m very excited to be joining Milton Keynes Lightning,” said Korenchuk. “I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans this season.”

On his latest addition, head coach Tim Wallace said: “Illia is a dynamic and explosive player who has great speed, a powerful shot, and impressive strength on his skates. His drive to keep improving and compete at a high level makes him a great fit for our group.

“With his skillset and playing style, he should be a lot of fun to watch and help us win hockey games.”

The puck drops on the new season in September, and Wallace’s side has taken shape throughout the summer since their brilliant play-off championship win back in April.

Callum Field, Harry Gulliver, Patrick Forsberg, Lewis Conroy, Dominik Gabaj, Josh Kelly, Elliot Lewis, Jarvis Hunt, Jordan Spadafore, Jordan Hedley, Josh Saunders, Dawson and Austin Osborn and Archie Salisbury have already committed to the new campaign, while Wallace was confirmed as the team’s head coach, bringing in Lightning legend Lewis Christie as his assistant.

They will take to the ice against Tilberg Trappers and Romford Raiders in pre-season action before their first NIHL National League game against Bristol Pitbulls at Planet Ice on Saturday September 20, face-off at 7pm.