Lightning strikes: MK Lightning clinch National Cup with commanding victory over Hull Seahawks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The atmosphere was electric as fans packed the sold out arena to witness the clash between two formidable teams. From the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, the Lightning showcased their skill, determination, and unwavering team spirit.

Leading the charge for the Milton Keynes Lightning was none other than Toms Rutkis, whose stellar performance earned him the well-deserved title of Man of the Match. Rutkis' presence on the ice was nothing short of dominant, after scoring a hat-trick in the home leg, playing a pivotal role in his team's triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head Coach of the Milton Keynes Lightning, Tim Wallace, praised his team's performance, highlighting their resilience and determination in overcoming the opposition. "I couldn't be prouder of this group of players," said Wallace. "They've shown tremendous character and determination throughout the season, and their hard work has paid off with this well-deserved victory. We're thrilled to bring the NIHL Cup home to Milton Keynes."

MK Lightning Win the NIHL National Cup

The triumph marks a historic moment for the Milton Keynes Lightning Ice Hockey Team, adding another accolade to their illustrious history. The triumph not only secured the cup but also marked the team's first trophy since the 2016/17 season, igniting celebrations among fans and players alike.