Littler and Humphries amongst top darts stars to step up to the oche in Milton Keynes

The competition returns to Milton Keynes in 2026

The world’s top darts players will return to Milton Keynes next year as part of the Winmau World Masters.

The likes of world champion Luke Littler and reigning Masters champ Luke Humphries and will grace the stage at Arena MK in January as 32 of the world’s best will step up to the oche over the course of three nights.

Humphries beat Jonny Clayton in the competition back at the start of the year in a 6-5 thriller, with Milton Keynes once again playing host.

The competition will get underway on Thursday January 29, culminating in Sunday’s final on February 1.

MK Dons CEO Neil Hart said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the Winmau World Masters back to the world-class Arena MK.

“Darts has such an electric following, and this tournament brings together some of the biggest names in the sport, with Milton Keynes at the heart of the action. To have both Luke Humphries and Luke Littler among the line-up makes this an unmissable spectacle for fans.

“At Stadium MK, we’re committed to hosting a wide variety of live events that showcase sport and entertainment at the highest level. We know the passion of darts fans, and we cannot wait to see Arena MK packed out for what promises to be another unforgettable four days.”