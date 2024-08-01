Littler lifts Players Championship in Milton Keynes

Luke Littler | Getty Images

The teenage darts sensation starred at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes

Luke Littler celebrated his seventh PDC title of 2024 on Wednesday, after closing out an 8-6 success against emerging Dutchman Wessel Nijman in a fascinating Players Championship 15 final.

Littler made a terrific start to this week’s treble-header in Milton Keynes, becoming the first player to win multiple Players Championship titles in 2024.

The teenage sensation won the year’s opening Players Championship event back in February, which sparked a remarkable sequence of 14 different winners from as many events.

However, the 17-year-old halted that run at the Marshall Arena, overturning a 6-5 deficit against an in-form Nijman to deny the Dutchman his first senior PDC title.

Littler – making his first appearance since his first round defeat at the World Matchplay – began his campaign with consecutive ton-plus averages in wins over Boris Krcmar and Pascal Rupprecht.

The Warrington wonderkid then dispatched Jonny Clayton to book his place in the last 16, before closing out a brace of 6-4 victories against Rhys Griffin and Krzysztof Ratajski to reach the last four.

Littler continued his charge with a crushing 7-2 success against his stablemate Chris Dobey in the semi-finals, averaging 103 to set up a showdown against Nijman, as two of the sport’s most exciting talents locked horns.

Trailing 2-0, Nijman reeled off four straight legs – including a spectacular 160 checkout – to seize the initiative, only for Littler to respond with legs of 13 and 11 darts to restore parity at four apiece.

This was followed by a run of four successive breaks of throw, although Nijman was left to rue missing two darts for a 7-5 lead, as Littler stole a march in the closing stages to triumph.

“I know what Wessel is capable of,” insisted Littler, who maintains his incredible record of winning a title every month this year.

“I’ve seen him dominate the last weekend of the Development Tour, but it was a good final, and I’m happy to be the only player with two [Players Championship] titles this year!

“I’ve not really picked up a dart since the World Matchplay, so to come here and win is even better.

“I’ve got to back myself to win almost everything. With the standard of the other players I probably can’t do that, but I’d love to win another major title this year.”