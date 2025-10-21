Local boxing champion wins national title – an inspiration for young athletes
This has been a long and challenging journey, and I hope my story can serve as inspiration for other young people in our community.
Boxing has taught me discipline, resilience, and confidence. I started boxing roughly for 3 years ago at a local gym with big dreams. Over the years, I’ve faced many setbacks, but I’ve also learned to keep pushing through, and this championship win is proof that hard work truly pays off.
I believe it's important to show others—especially young people—that no matter where you come from, with dedication and belief in yourself, you can achieve something great. I want my journey to show that you don't have to be perfect to succeed — just persistent.
Kind regards
Shani janjua