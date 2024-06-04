Long-standing MMKAC records tumble
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Many of the clubs middle distance athletes travelled to Loughborough in search of personal bests and English Schools’ Qualifying times. Six came back with new personal bests and five with qualifying times.
In the 3000m, both Sophia Chapman and Katie Webb knocked almost 20 seconds off their previous bests to go well inside the qualifying standard, to go fourth and fifth on the club all-time rankings.
Over in Watford, James Ericsson-Nicholls beat MMKAC’s 36-year-old hammer record, surpassing Dougie Read’s 1988 best of 55.54m with a huge 56.41m effort.