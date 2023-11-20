Luak lights up the scoreboard in MK Breakers win over NASSA

A stunning performance from 18-year-old Buai Luak ensured MK Breakers made it seven successive NBL Division 2 wins as they ran out 118-81 winners over NASSA in front of a sold out Bletchley Leisure Centre crowd.

It was Luak who stole the headlines with 25 points and a near-perfect 11-12 from shooting. Luak was one of six players to reach double digits, with Blayne Freckleton (19), Andre Arissol (17), Jordan Spencer (13), Chris Tawiah (13) and Will Issekya (12) also achieving the feat.

Mike New Jr’s was also on hand to lodge an impressive 13 rebounds, with Jordan Spencer totalling 12 assists. The Breakers, and Blayne Freckleton, started the brighter, with the MK Breakers man scoring seven points inside the opening 75-seconds, despite NASSA tying the scoring at 7-7, Mike New Jr and Buai Luak ensured the Breakers had the lead with 3-minutes played.

Buai Luek was in top form against NASSA

Such was the nature of the opening quarter, NASSA found their way back into the game and levelled the scoring at 10-10, before Freckleton restored Breakers’ advantage. NASSA hit back immediately to take the lead through Maranan’s three point effort, however, Jordan Spencer netted his own effort from beyond the arc to push the hosts ahead. Buai Luak then brought the home crowd to their feet with his dunk with Andre Arissol scoring his first points of the evening shortly after.

Freckleton continued to impress as he converted three successive free throws before his driving lay up helped the Breakers gain a 10-point lead. Chris Tawiah closed out the opening quarter with six points to fight off NASSA’s comeback as the Breakers led 35-26 after the first quarter.

The break in play seemed to have stunned both sides momentum with just two points scored inside the opening two minutes. The Breakers soon found their rhythm again and took control of the quarter with Luak showcasing yet another dunk before Dante Langley’s two successful free throws restored the 10-point advantage.

The momentum soon swung in favour of the visitors who were able to get within three points, however Jordan Spencer, Luak and New Jr combined for 10-points to regain their advantage. The first-half closed out with points from Spencer and Will Issekya - giving the Breakers a 57-43 lead at the break.

The half-time whistle certainly worked in favour of the Breakers as they outscored NASSA 28-7 in the third quarter. Dante Langley opened the third with two free throws, before Blayne Frecklton sunk yet another three point effort to give the Breaker a 19 point lead. Luak continued his impressive performance with five points in just 30-seconds, before Chris Tawiah added to the scoring to ensure the Breakers advantage stood at 24 points midway through the third.

The dominant third quarter continued with Freckleton, Arissol and Spencer all netting before Leon Henry added his first points of the evening to close out the third at 85-50 in favour of the Breakers.

Spencer and Arissol both started the fourth with buckets of their own, with Henry adding two free throws to his tally shortly after. Youngsters Luak and Issekya continued their mature performances to extend the Breakers lead to 39 points. It would be Andre Arissol that would break the 100 point mark for the Breakers - an achievement they’ve accomplished in each of their last five games.

