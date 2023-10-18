Marathon records tumble for MK duo in Amsterdam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two MMK athletes competed in the Amsterdam Marathon, with both setting significant new lifetime bests, and each running the second half of the race quicker than the first half.

Elliot Hind, with a previous best of 2:31:58, set in London in 2021, was targeting a significant improvement as he toed the line in Amsterdam.

The months of training paid off with a really great time of 2:26:18, which puts him second on the MMK all-time rankings, tantalisingly, just eight seconds shy of Kevin Farmer’s MMK Club Record set in the 1989 London Marathon. His second-half marathon at 73:10 was quicker than his first-half at 73:18.