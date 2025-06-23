Massive renovation project revealed to upgrade Manor Fields

The renovation project will see major changes to the home of Bletchley Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massive plans have been unveiled to upgrade Manor Fields to make it one of the area’s prime sporting locations.

Codenamed ‘Project Enigma’ by Bletchley Rugby Club, it will see huge renovation of the area to include artificial pitches and indoor facilities for the benefit of several clubs who make use of the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Fields is currently home to Bletchley Rugby Club, Bletchley Town Cricket Club and MK Irish FC. The vision is to expand the area into a multi-sport community hub, which will also see MK Netters (netball), MK Breakers (basketball), MK Hockey and MK Archery make use of the facilities.

The initiative, which already has the backing of MK Council, will be delivered in phases. The first will focus on the installation of a state of the art all-weather pitch, new drainage and essential infrastructure upgrades.

Phase two will deliver a brand new indoor sports and activity pavilion with an indoor sports arena, which will also house areas to host training events, meetings and events.