Massive renovation project revealed to upgrade Manor Fields

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The renovation project will see major changes to the home of Bletchley Rugby Club

Massive plans have been unveiled to upgrade Manor Fields to make it one of the area’s prime sporting locations.

Codenamed ‘Project Enigma’ by Bletchley Rugby Club, it will see huge renovation of the area to include artificial pitches and indoor facilities for the benefit of several clubs who make use of the fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manor Fields is currently home to Bletchley Rugby Club, Bletchley Town Cricket Club and MK Irish FC. The vision is to expand the area into a multi-sport community hub, which will also see MK Netters (netball), MK Breakers (basketball), MK Hockey and MK Archery make use of the facilities.

The initiative, which already has the backing of MK Council, will be delivered in phases. The first will focus on the installation of a state of the art all-weather pitch, new drainage and essential infrastructure upgrades.

Phase two will deliver a brand new indoor sports and activity pavilion with an indoor sports arena, which will also house areas to host training events, meetings and events.

Related topics:RenovationNetballMK Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice