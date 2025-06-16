McLaren's clash allows Verstappen to close the gap in Canada

Max Verstappen and George Russell | Getty Images

It was a messy end to the Canadian Grand Prix

A Red Bull Racing appeal against George Russell’s victory in Canada was thrown out by race stewards as Max Verstappen claimed second spot on a day when his championship rivals collided.

In a chess-match of a Grand Prix in Montreal, Russell guided his Mercedes to a faultless win - his first of the season - ahead of the reigning world champion. After the pair collided controversially in the last race in Spain, Verstappen accused Russell of driving erratically under a late safety car period, which the officials threw out afterwards.

The safety car though was brought out when the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who currently sit 1-2 in the championship, came together on track, eliminating Norris and bringing the race to a premature close.

With Piastri recovering to fourth by the end, Verstappen’s podium place reduces the gap to the leader to 43 points.

“We definitely maximised everything that we had available,” he said afterwards. “We were quite aggressive with our strategy to stay ahead and during the last pit stop I thought it might be difficult to make it to the end.

“If you look at the whole race this was the maximum result possible. We didn’t really have the pace to fight upfront and had a bit too much degradation to be in the fight for the win, so I’m happy to be P2. The gap wasn’t big to George but didn’t think I had the pace to fight for the win.

“There are lots of positives from the weekend: as a team we did the best performance possible, got it right and our car was in a decent window.”

Qualifying would one again though be the undoing for team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese would start last on the grid with both Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson starting in the pit lane, but he struggled in a long traffic train. Unable to breach the points though, he came home in 12th.

He said: “The pace felt okay today so we were able to make up some positions after starting in P18. On the medium tyre I was in more traffic and just couldn’t maximise in the dirty air, the safety car also was not at the best time for our race.

“This was the best we could achieve today, but I want more.”