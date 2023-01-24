News you can trust since 1981
Medals and broken records for MMKAC athletes at Lee Valley

Three club indoor records were broken and three medals won as six MMK athletes competed in the Southern Indoor Championships for U15s and U17s at Lee Valley.

D’mitri Varlack jumped 16cm further than his club outdoor Long Jump Record to record 7.24m for a new Club M17 Indoor Record to win the Southern title by more than 25cm. He recorded an outstanding series of jumps (6.73, 7.17, 7.21, 7.24, x, 7.18), with four attempts better than his previous best.

Daniel Ayodele

Daniel Ayodele won the M17 Triple Jump by 19cm, recording 13.82m.

Emilia Wills

Emilia Wills broke the F17 Club Indoor 400m record by more than half a second, going under the 60 second barrier twice in the heats and then taking the silver medal in the final, with a best of 59.81 in the heats.

Ayo Fatoki was just short of his indoor pb, placing fifth in the M17 60m final.

Orla Enright

Orla Enright qualified for the F15 800m Final, in a very competitive event.

Placing second in one of four heats, she qualified as a fastest loser, while Olivia Chilton in the same position in a more tactical race, did not.

In the final, Orla knocked 0.1 seconds off the long-standing F15 Club Indoor 800m Record.

