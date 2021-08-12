Medals for MK's youngsters at English Championships

Ayesha Jones atop the podium

Seven MMK athletes competed in the England Athletics Championships in Manchester, with four coming back with medals.

Ayesha Jones won the F15 Javelin throwing 40.44m thus making it a National Double having won the English Schools Championships a month earlier. Isaiah Phillip took the silver medal in the M15 Shot[13.96m] and there were bronze medals for Ayo Fatoki (M15 100m/11.09) and Daniel Ayodele (M15 Long Jump/5.96m).

Lizzie Garner (F15) ran 42.87 in her heat of the 300m whilst Hayley Dimond (F17)placed 5th in the shot throwing 13.17m and clocked 12.36, sixth in her heat of the 80m hurdles.

Last week, 21 MMK runners competed in the final race in the East Midlands Grand Prix road race series – the Milton Keynes 10k saw 219 finishers and there were some excellent times on a flat fast course round Willen Lake.

First man home was Jordan Clay from Leighton Buzzard with a time of 30.44. Lara Bromilow from the host club took the ladies honours’ recording 36.37, just short of her PB.