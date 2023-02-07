Medals pour in at South of England Cross Country Championship

Jacque Smith claimed a brilliant victory at the South of England Cross Country Championships in London.

Held at Beckenham, Jacque won the 3km Under 13 Boys race (10.05) by four seconds from George Gilbert (Brighton), with 181 finishers.

In the Under 15 Girls race over 4.5km Katie Webb, in her first year in this age group, had an outstanding run to finish fourth as the team took the bronze medals. She was chased home by Lauren Webb (23rd), Orla Enrightc(50th) and Elsie Jacobs (64th).

Millie Freeland had an excellent run in the Under 17 Women’s race, finishing seventh.

Round-up

Laura Zialor competed in the High Jump at a World Athletics International Indoor Meeting in Hustopece in the Czech Republic.

Morgan Lake won the event in a new British Record of 1.99m while Laura was 4cm below her best recording 1.87m for ninth place.