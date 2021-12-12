Mercedes’ protests over-ruled as Verstappen is confirmed as F1 world champion

Max Verstappen celebrates his first F1 title

The controversial end to the F1 world championship battle in Abu Dhabi has been put to bed with Mercedes’ two protests against the final safety car period thrown out by the stewards, confirming Max Verstappen as world champion for Milton Keynes’ Red Bull Racing.

The Dutchman and Brit Lewis Hamilton went into the final race level on points, and with five laps to go, it looked as though Hamilton would claim his eighth world title. However a crash from Williams’ Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car.

Mercedes claimed there were two breaches of the sporting code during these final laps - the first being lapped cars would be required to pass the leaders - only five of the eight were instructed to do so - with the safety car instructed to return to the pits at the end of the following lap. This did not happen.

The second appeal was lodged for Verstappen’s perceived movements before the restart, appearing to overtake Hamilton which he is not allowed to do.

Both protests were dismissed by the sport’s governing body on Sunday night, confirming Verstappen as world champion.