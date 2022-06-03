Mighty bite for Rays sets a new record for carper

WHAT a fish! Rays Preedy returning his 48lb PB

THERE are big carp in local waters...and then there are some BIG ones – fish really standing out from the shoal!

And it is one of the latter that Rays Preedy has just banked, a cracking 48lb mirror which is the pinnacle of the dedicated carper’s career – so far.

A fish that size is bound to excite the travelling circus which travels from water to water in wake of the latest ‘biggie’ captures.

But all Rays’ saying about where he caught it is that it came from MKAA water, adding: "MKAA holds some true gems."

'Yogi' – Mount Farm lumps to 33lb

BEACON’s Mount Farm is going well, too, and ‘Yogi’ has been really on fire of late as he’s landed a string of decent fish to topside of 30lb.

Ben Heslop has been continuing his run of good Furzton fish while Brad Thirkell recently had four and Darren Carper has had fish to 19-6. Doing a 24 hour session, Michael Majcher put five good carp on the mat.

Paul Morton's 7 pounder from Bradwell – even the dogs are impressed

A BRADWELL session saw Paul Morton bagging another 7lb tench as Arthur Terrill netted a 6-14. Karl Seidler recently had tincas of 7-2 and 6-1.

MUCH smaller tench are being caught from Tear Drops 1 and 2 – chunky fish of 12 ounces to a pound. Could be they are some of those stocked 18 months back at six to eight inches...in which case they’re growing well. Some people are also getting nice bags of rudd and perch too, often ‘on the drop’ above the weed.

MK’s teams-of-four canal league final round saw Matrix Image win on the day but get shaded out of top spot overall on weight by Browning Central (both on 91 points) with Team Pick the best of the rest in third (83).

With the match fished on the Bradwell length, top individual was Steve Joy on 20-13 ahead of Wayne Robinson 14-0 and Dave Tebbutt 10-11.

Young Harlen gets to grips with a 10lb Tiddenfoot bream

DOWN the road on Tiddenfoot Michael and young Harlen shared a 20lb carp AND a 10lb bream!

TOWCESTER, Furtho: Mick Goodridge 23-8 mixed silvers, Rob Potinger 20lb all rudd, Les Goodridge 18-4 inc 10 crucians. Top 12 shared over 150lb.