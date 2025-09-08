Mighty Max motors to magnificent Monza masterclass

Red Bull Racing celebrated victory for the first time since May

Max Verstappen claimed his third victory of the season in emphatic fashion with a masterful performance at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman survived an early altercation with championship contender Lando Norris on the opening lap, dropping to second spot from pole position, but repassed the Brit a couple of laps later. Controlling the race from the front, victory for the Red Bull Racing man never looked in doubt as he extended his lead, taking the chequered flag by 19 seconds.

It capped an excellent weekend for the four-time world champion, after a brilliant lap on Saturday secured pole position before easing to victory - his first since May at the Emilia Romanga Grand Prix, also in Italy.

“It’s been a fantastic weekend and to win again has been incredible, it’s been a while,” Verstappen said afterwards. “It is really rewarding to see the steps we are making understanding the car.

“We brought an upgrade here which really worked and took a step forward with the set-up of the car. In general, the car goes better in low to medium downforce tracks and we just need to keep pushing and keep trying to improve, as we have been.

“After the overtake it was about getting on with my own race, hitting targets and looking after the tyres.

“This weekend has been incredible and is a super important weekend during a year like this. It shows there are still chances to win, which is really nice.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda would also bring home points with a ninth place finish. He was hampered by damage after crashing with former team-mate Liam Lawson when he was running comfortably in the points and though he remains last of the full-time drivers in the championship standings, he feels he has made strides to getting back into the top ten more regularly.

He said: “After such a positive start to the weekend it was very frustrating to have an incident that caused so much damage to the floor of my car, especially when I should have been fighting for the points. We had been so quick overall but as soon as I had the damage my pace just wasn’t there.

“After a race like today you just have to pick yourself back up and look at the positives. Max was given a new floor this weekend as well and I didn’t receive that upgrade, so I am happy that I was able to squeeze as much performance out of the car as I did for qualifying.

“My focus is solely on the rest of the season at the moment and carrying on with the rate of progression that we have been making.”