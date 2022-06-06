Milers set the pace and beat records in Milton Keynes

Leo Freeland in action for MMKAC

More than a third of athletes set new personal bests at the British Milers’ Cliub PB Classic in Milton Keynes.

Over 300 athletes competed in this years race, with 107 (36 per cent of finishers) achieving new personal bests. Rain hampered runners early on and the windy conditions throughout the day made life difficult.

Thirty-nine MMK runners finished with 19 new personal bests.

Zak Freeland (M20) won the 800m A race in 1.54.34 fastest time of the day. Elias Skaarup (M17) won the G race (2.10.91), Olivia Chilton won the Womens’s C race in a PB of 2.16.94 .

Further 800m wins and PB’s came from Alexander Granfelt (M17/2.24.15) and Felix Moorhouse (M15/2.27.51).